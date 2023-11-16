Watch: Ex-Pakistan cricketer accuses Rohit Sharma of cheating during toss in ICC World Cup 2023

Former Pakistan cricketer Sikander Bakht has raised eyebrows with a bold claim surrounding India's semi-final victory against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup. Bakht alleges that Indian captain Rohit Sharma may have a unique method of influencing toss outcomes by throwing the coin far away. This tactic, as per Bakht, prevents the opposing captain from verifying the accuracy of their call.

Speaking on a news channel show, Sikandar Bakht talked about a conspiracy theory about the way Rohit Sharma tosses the coin during World Cup matches. “At the time of the toss, Rohit Sharma throws the coin distant from the range of any opposition captain. Thus, the opposition captain cannot go and crosscheck about the call," Bakht said.

Bakht's comments have come after India's victory over New Zealand in the semi-final, where India won the toss and elected to bat first on a pitch favourable for batting. This is not the first time any former Pakistani player has accused India of fixing in the ODI World Cup 2023. Last week, after India crushed Sri Lanka and South Africa, former batter Hasan Raza accused India of using different balls and manipulating DRS.

In the high-stakes semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Rohit Sharma's critical toss win set the stage for an imposing total of 397 runs. The Indian skipper's aggressive batting approach, contributing a brisk 47 runs off 29 balls, laid the foundation for Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer to notch up centuries. Kohli's milestone, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar with a world-record 50 ODI hundreds, added to the historic significance of the match.

The bowling department showcased its prowess with Mohammed Shami's exceptional performance, securing seven crucial wickets. India's collective efforts resulted in a 70-run triumph, propelling them into the World Cup final.