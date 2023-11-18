Watch: Hardik Pandya sends special message to team India ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 final

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, currently sidelined due to an ankle injury, delivered a heartfelt message to his teammates on the eve of the ICC World Cup 2023 final against Australia. Despite missing the tournament's latter stages, Pandya expressed immense pride in the team's journey and urged them to "bring the cup home."

Having played the first four ODIs before his injury against Bangladesh, Pandya has been actively supporting his teammates. Although he's expected to miss upcoming series against Australia and South Africa, Pandya's enthusiasm remains unwavering.

In a video message shared on social media, Pandya conveyed his pride in the team's accomplishments, emphasizing the years of hard work behind their success. He highlighted the significance of the impending final, expressing the collective dream of lifting the cup not just for themselves but for the billion people supporting them.

"Boys, I could not be more proud of this team. Everything we have done so far, how far we have come has been a credit to years of hard work behind us. We are now one step away from glory, from doing something special which we have dreamt of since we were children. Lifting the cup not just for ourselves, for the billion people behind us. Always with you with my love, all my heart. Now let's bring the cup home," said Pandya.

India, the only undefeated team in the tournament, faces five-time champions Australia in the ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. This encounter marks the second time the two teams meet in a World Cup final, with the previous clash in 2003 resulting in Australia's victory.

In contrast to 2003, India enters the summit clash as the favourites, boasting an impressive record throughout the competition. Having defeated Australia in the league stage, the home side is keen on securing its third World Cup title, having previously triumphed in 1983 and 2011. Australia, a cricket powerhouse with titles in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015, aims to clinch its sixth World Cup, setting the stage for an intense and highly anticipated final.