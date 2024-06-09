WATCH: Mitchell Marsh's Massive Six Breaks Solar Panel at Kensington Oval During AUS vs ENG ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh made headlines during the T20 World Cup match against defending champions England by smashing a massive six that shattered a solar panel on the stadium’s roof at Kensington Oval on Saturday, June 8.

The shot came in the ninth over of Australia’s innings when Adil Rashid bowled a short ball and Marsh executed a powerful pull shot that soared out of the ground. The ball hit the solar panel installed on the roof of the Greenidge-Haynes stand before bouncing out. Marsh’s audacious stroke was part of his innings where he scored 35 runs off 25 balls, including two sixes and as many fours.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the video of the incident on Instagram with the caption, “Mitchell Marsh has left his mark on the Kensington Oval.”

In their innings, Australia posted a challenging target of 201/7 against England. Travis Head and David Warner provided a blazing start with 34 (18) and 39 (16) respectively, forming a 70-run partnership for the opening wicket. Besides Marsh, Marcus Stoinis contributed 30 (17) and Glenn Maxwell added 28 (25). Matthew Wade remained unbeaten on 17 off 10 balls.

England’s Chris Jordan emerged as the standout bowler with figures of 2 wickets for 44 runs. Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Liam Livingstone claimed one wicket each.

Australia, the 2021 champions, began their T20 World Cup campaign with a convincing 39-run victory over Oman. Their next match is scheduled against Namibia in Antigua on June 11. Meanwhile, England’s opening match against Scotland was abandoned due to rain, and they will face Oman on June 13.