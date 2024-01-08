Watch: MS Dhoni's Hilarious Speech at Rishabh Pant's Sister's Engagement Goes Viral

Former India cricket captain MS Dhoni, known for his sense of humor, added a touch of wit to the engagement ceremony of Rishabh Pant's sister, Sakshi. The event took place on Friday, celebrating the engagement of Sakshi Pant to Ankit Chaudhary. Dhoni, a close friend, attended the ceremony and was asked to bless the couple and say a few words. A video of Dhoni's speech went viral on social media, showcasing his unique way of giving blessings with a touch of humour.

In the video, Dhoni jokingly said, "They seem very happy. They are very excited. They danced very well. They get along very well, I would like to wish them all the very best for the challenging times ahead. I mean, from a career perspective."

Both Dhoni and Pant are gearing up for the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while Pant will captain the Delhi Capitals (DC). Besides being the wicketkeeper-batters of their teams, they also serve as captains.

Despite retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni continues to perform well for CSK in the IPL. The 42-year-old led CSK to a record-equalling fifth IPL title in 2023, making him the joint-most successful captain in the league's history.

Pant, on the other hand, faced a hiatus of over a year due to a near-fatal car accident on December 30, 2022. After a prolonged recovery, the 26-year-old is expected to make a comeback within the next five months.

The close friendship between Pant and Dhoni is evident on various occasions, including a recent tennis session in Dubai after the 2024 IPL auction last month.