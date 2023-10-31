Watch: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium set to unveil Sachin Tendulkar's life-size statue

Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium is set to become home to a life-size statue of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The statue, created by renowned painter-sculptor Pramod Kamble from Ahmednagar, will be unveiled on November 1, with Tendulkar himself in attendance. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also join the event, ANI reported.

The statue is being given its finishing touches and has already been placed near the Sachin Tendulkar stand. This statue is dedicated to Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, who celebrated his 50th birthday on April 24 this year.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) is commemorating the golden jubilee year of the cricketing icon, and the statue at Wankhede is a part of these celebrations. Wankhede Stadium holds a special place in Tendulkar's heart as it's where his cricketing journey began under the guidance of his childhood coach, Ramakant Achrekar. It was also at the Wankhede where Tendulkar secured the 2011 ODI World Cup for India. Notably, he bid farewell to his illustrious cricketing career at the same ground during his 200th Test match against the West Indies in 2013.

Tendulkar expressed his delight, stating, "Life has come full circle for me at Wankhede, which has been a witness to some very special moments. When the Mumbai Cricket Association suggested that my statue be erected at Wankhede, I was pleasantly surprised."

In another gesture of appreciation for cricket fans, the MCA has decided to offer free popcorn and cold drinks to spectators during the remaining matches of the World Cup. This move came after the South Africa vs. Bangladesh match, aiming to enhance the matchday experience for fans.

With the unveiling of Sachin Tendulkar's statue at Wankhede, the stadium will not only host great cricketing moments but also serve as a reminder of the cricketing icon's legendary contributions to the sport.