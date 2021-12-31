Watch! Rahul Dravid dances in jubilation after Team India wins Centurion Test

Virat Kohli-led Team India registered an emphatic 113-run win against the hosts at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The win gave India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series as they aim for a historic maiden series triumph against the Proteas in their backyard. Post their win, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were seen shaking their legs with the hotel staff. Head coach Rahul Dravid was also seen dancing in the background. The video has now gone viral on social media.



Despite some resistance from the South African batters, wickets at either side of the lunch break helped India wrap up the game early in the second session of day five.Temba Bavuma, who came in to bat at the start of the day, was left stranded on 35* as the Indian bowlers ran through the rest of the lineup. The win solidifies India's position in the ICC World Test Championship standings, where they are currently placed fourth with a win percentage of 64.28. Strong reactions came in from all quarters of the cricket community, congratulating Team India on the win.The second Test starts from January 3 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.