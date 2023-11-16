Watch: Best fielder medal goes to THIS player after India's impressive semi-final win against NZ

India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was awarded the Best Fielder medal by Suryakumar Yadav after India's impressive 70-run victory over New Zealand in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, November 15. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on the social media platform , capturing the moment when Jadeja received the accolade.

Fielding coach T Dilip had shortlisted three candidates for the Best Fielder award: Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, and Jadeja. However, it was Jadeja who stood out, securing the medal for his outstanding fielding performance against the Kiwis. The all-rounder claimed three crucial catches during the match, including dismissals of Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Mark Chapman.

Jadeja's exceptional fielding efforts played a pivotal role in India's success, with Mitchell's dismissal proving crucial in halting the Kiwi batter's momentum. Mitchell departed after a stellar innings of 134 runs off 119 balls. Jadeja's brilliant boundary catch also denied Phillips his half-century, and he further contributed by taking Chapman's catch at deep backward square leg.

India's win over New Zealand, with Jadeja's significant contribution, secured their place in the ODI World Cup final. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, the team is now set to compete for their third ODI World Cup title, aiming for a historic win on home soil. The final, scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19, awaits the outcome of the second semi-final between South Africa and five-time champions Australia in Kolkata. The cricketing world is eagerly anticipating the grand showdown to determine the 2023 World Cup champion.