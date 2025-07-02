Watch: Rishabh Pant, Gautam Gambhir, Yuzvendra Chahal Bring Unseen Comic Side to 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir is set to surprise fans with his humorous side in the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. He will be joined by cricketers Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal and Abhishek Sharma for what promises to be a laughter-filled experience. In a promo released by Netflix on Wednesday, Gambhir is seen sharing light-hearted moments with host Kapil Sharma. Known for his serious nature on the cricket field, Gambhir breaks character with sharp one-liners and witty comebacks, leaving viewers pleasantly surprised.

Rishabh Pant brings his usual energy to the stage with cheeky comments that keep the audience entertained. He teams up with Yuzvendra Chahal, whose sly humour and quirky asides match Pant’s style, creating a lively and humorous atmosphere.

Young Abhishek Sharma provides a calm balance to the chaos. His subtle jokes and easy camaraderie with the senior players bring variety to the conversation. He blends well with the group while adding his own touch to the episode. Adding to the entertainment are Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, who appear as the glam duo Sona and Mona. Their outlandish characters bring over-the-top humour and raise the entertainment value. A highlight of the episode is Sunil Grover’s return as Manjot Singh Sidhu, a parody of a familiar figure. Dressed in loud colours and armed with trademark one-liners, Grover’s performance draws loud cheers and laughter.