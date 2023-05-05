Watch: Rishabh Pant takes another step towards recovery, throws away crutches

New Delhi [India], May 5 : Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant shared a video on his Instagram handle updating fans about his recovery from the multiple injuries he sustained in a horrific car accident last year.

Pant posted a video where he was seen throwing away his crutches, implying that he could now walk without them.

He captioned the video, "Happy NO MORE CRUTCHES Day!"

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cr3ETPpoujS/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

Pant had shared an Instagram story of visiting the gym on Wednesday.

In the story, he pointed to a wall on whicb were the words, "Sports do not build character, they reveal it".

The wicket-keeper batter had met with a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, sustaining multiple injuries.

After receiving initial treatment in Dehradun, he was airlifted to a Mumbai for better and more specialised treatment.

While Pant was ruled out in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), he could not keep himself away from the action as he was seen at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital, cheering for his franchise, Delhi Capitals.

