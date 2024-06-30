WATCH: Rohit Sharma Erupts in Joy, Slaps Ground After India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Win in Barbados

India's cricketers erupted in a celebration of pure emotion after securing their second T20 World Cup title with a narrow seven-run victory over South Africa in Saturday's final at Kensington Oval in Barbados. Captain Rohit Sharma, visibly overcome with joy, was captured on video lying on the ground and slapping the turf in celebration after finally leading India to an ICC title. The video quickly went viral on social media.

Watch video here:

Us rohit bhai us pic.twitter.com/p8bu08wMGl — Manu Arora (@mannupaaji) June 29, 2024

CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA SOAKING THE MOMENT. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/rD5Q3orYhc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 29, 2024

Read Also | After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement from T20Is Following World Cup Triumph, Says 'No Better Time to Say Goodbye'

India secured a historic second ICC T20 World Cup title after defeating South Africa by a narrow seven-run margin in a tense final at Kensington Oval. Opting to bat first, India posted a competitive 176/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Axar Patel's brisk 47 and Virat Kohli's composed 76 were pivotal in setting up their innings. South Africa's Keshav Maharaj impressed with figures of 2/23.

In response, South Africa faced an early setback with Reeza Hendricks bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Heinrich Klaasen's aggressive 52 and Quinton de Kock's 39 kept their chase alive, but they fell short, finishing at 169/8. Arshdeep Singh and Bumrah claimed two wickets each, while Hardik Pandya's 3/20 was crucial in restricting South Africa.

The match culminated in high drama as Pandya defended 16 runs in the final over, securing two vital wickets including Kagiso Rabada, caught brilliantly by Suryakumar Yadav on the boundary.