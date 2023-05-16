Watch: Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir all smiles ahead of LSG-MI encounter

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 : Former Indian teammates Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir met and hugged each other ahead of the all-important clash between their respective IPL team's clash on Tuesday evening.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma walked up to mentor of Lucknow Super Giants Gautam Gambhir and shook hands at the practice session in the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Monday.

Gambhir, who was in the news for the heated exchange episode between him and Virat Kohli earlier this season, was seen cracking jokes and smiling along with the Indian captain Rohit Sharma in a video posted by LSG's Twitter handle.

"Welcome to Lucknow, Rohit." pic.twitter.com/kPBTv0wyIe— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 15, 2023

Both teams would play to firm their place in the playoffs. LSG and MI are placed next to each other in the points table, making the encounter more thrilling. MI is in the third spot with 14 points with seven wins and five losses. Whereas, LSG is just behind MI with 13 points, losing five matches and winning six.

MI will be boosted up as they are coming after a win against defending champions Gujarat Titans by 27 runs. In the match, Suryakumar Yadav played a brilliant knock of 103*.

LSG also won their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

