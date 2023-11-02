Watch: Rohit Sharma's hilarious reaction on Sachin Tendulkar's statue goes viral!

Rohit Sharma came up with a hilarious response to a question regarding Sachin Tendulkar’s newly unveiled statue at the Wankhede Stadium. Answering the question Rohit in his usual style said, "Yes, we saw it when we came to practice, but couldn't see from close by. Our practice was also delayed by the media manager (laughs). But yeah, we will get to see it closely later. I haven't yet see what shot is that."He continued, "What more can I say, they have made a statue of straight lofted shot. It's nice, I hope you guys enjoyed it, we saw the statue, it's fantastic."

Rohit Sharma when asked about sachin tendulkar’s statue 😂#INDvsSLpic.twitter.com/nJirmISQyU — Shivani (@shivani_45D) November 1, 2023

The statue was unveiled at the iconic stadium on Wednesday (November 1), one day before India’s match against Sri Lanka at the same venue in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.Tendulkar unveiled the statue, accompanied by his wife Anjali, daughter Sara, and brother Ajit. The statue is positioned between the stand dedicated to him and the Vijay Merchant Pavilion. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, former BCCI and ICC President Sharad Pawar, and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah were also in attendance at the stadium. During the statue unveiling event, Sachin Tendulkar also spoke about India’s performance in the ongoing World Cup, saying: “They know what to do and what the whole country is expecting from them. I won’t put pressure on them either. I know people have this tendency of talking things and then saying, koi pressure mat lena (don’t take pressure). It does not work that way.” India are currently unbeaten in the World Cup and have won all of their six matches so far. They will be looking to extend their winning run in the upcoming game against Sri Lanka and seal the semi-final spot.