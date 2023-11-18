Watch: Rohit Sharma's laughter turns to frustration as phone rings during World Cup final presser

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, showcased his jovial side during the pre-ICC World Cup final press conference at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. However, the atmosphere took a turn when an untimely ringing phone interrupted one of Rohit's responses.

Despite an initial request by an ICC official for reporters to silence their phones, the interruption occurred, leading to Rohit's moment of irritation. "Kya yaar phone band rakho yaar," Rohit voiced his frustration to the journalists present in the room.

Rohit Sharma - "Kya yaar phone band rakho yaar" 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kvJfXtTNy0 — 𝐑𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐚™ (@LoyalYashFan) November 18, 2023

Earlier in the presser, Rohit had lightened the mood by playfully urging officials to proceed with the proceedings. When an ICC official began introducing Rohit with the words, "Guys, we have with us Rohit Sharma...," the Indian skipper interrupted, saying, "Aree maalum hai sabko yaar, tu chalu kar (Arre stop this man, everyone knows this. Start the Press Conference)," eliciting laughter from those in attendance.

Rohit Sharma is a different beast😅👌 pic.twitter.com/m1Z1uhJAbO — Gss🇮🇳 (@Gss_Views) November 18, 2023

Looking ahead to the high-stakes ICC World Cup final clash between India and Australia on Sunday, Rohit Sharma emphasized the significance of the moment. The final goes beyond a cricket tournament victory; it involves acknowledging the emotions invested by fans and creating a legacy for the team.

Australia, a five-time champion, stands as the only team to achieve title triumph with 11 consecutive wins in 2003 and 2007. A win on Sunday would mark a historic achievement for Rohit Sharma and the Indian team, making them only the second side to accomplish this feat.

The final not only pits Rohit Sharma against Australia but also positions him to establish a unique legacy. With the support of 10 determined professionals and the backing of a billion cricket enthusiasts, Rohit Sharma aims to lead India to victory in what promises to be a 'Super Sunday' spectacle.

As the cricket world eagerly awaits the outcome of the India-Australia clash, Rohit Sharma, known for his on-field prowess and off-field charisma, remains a focal point in the quest for World Cup glory.

The ICC Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia is scheduled for Sunday, creating an anticipation that extends beyond the cricketing realm.