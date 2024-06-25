WATCH: Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi Congratulates Rashid Khan on Video Call as Afghanistan Qualifies for T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinals

The Afghanistan cricket team secured a historic berth in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday, defeating Bangladesh by eight runs in a rain-affected Super 8 match. After their historic win, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi congratulated captain Rashid Khan and the entire team via video call.

Watch video here:

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban’s foreign minister, congratulated Rashid Khan, the captain of Afghanistan’s national cricket team, on their success in reaching the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.



Cricket team remains an important one for the Taliban.

pic.twitter.com/2g8qgWMvPc — Qais Alamdar (@Qaisalamdar) June 25, 2024

Read Also | T20 WC: Jubilant fans rejoice on streets to celebrate Afghanistan's historic semi-final qualification

This achievement marks the first time Afghanistan has reached the knockout stages of the tournament.

Afghanistan's journey to the semifinals has been remarkable. They secured a spot alongside India, England, and South Africa after causing upsets against New Zealand and Australia in the group stage. Last year, they also achieved success in the ODI World Cup, defeating defending champions England and former winners Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Their next challenge is an undefeated South African team awaiting them in the semifinals. While South Africa remains undefeated, they faced a close call against Nepal, who nearly pulled off an upset before ultimately losing by just one run.

Read Also | Rashid Khan Celebrates Afghanistan’s Semifinals Entry on Instagram, Shares Pic With Rohit Sharma