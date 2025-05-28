WATCH: Ugly On-Field Fight Erupts Between Tshepo Ntuli and Ripon Mondol in Bangladesh vs South Africa Emerging Test (VIDEO)

A heated physical confrontation broke out between South African off-spinner Tshepo Ntuli and Bangladeshi batter Ripon Mondol during the second day of the four-day match between the emerging teams at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on May 28. The incident occurred after Mondol struck Ntuli for a straight six off the first delivery of the 105th over. As the ball sailed over the boundary, cameras followed its path. When the feed returned to the pitch, Ntuli was seen confronting Mondol, exchanging heated words before grabbing the grill of his helmet and pushing him.

Things got out of control between Tshepo Ntuli and Ripon Mondol during the SA Emerging vs Bangladesh Emerging match today and the umpires were forced to intervene pic.twitter.com/EhYC6KVj4u — Werner (@Werries_) May 28, 2025

Mondol retaliated by pushing Ntuli away. Umpires and South African players intervened quickly to separate the two. The confrontation has sparked concerns over player behavior in international developmental cricket. Although the match does not hold official first-class status, disciplinary action may follow.

Read Also | “Why Make a Bowler Feel Small?”: R Ashwin Blasts Rishabh Pant Over Withdrawn Digvesh Rathi's Mankad Appeal (VIDEO)

The match began on May 27. Bangladesh chose to bat first and ended Day 1 at 242 for 7. Iftakhar Hossain Ifti anchored the innings with a century, scoring 109, while Moin Khan added 91 runs in a crucial 179-run stand for the sixth wicket. On Day 2, the lower order added 45 and 67 runs for the eighth and ninth wickets. Mondol contributed 43 runs before being dismissed by Ntuli 12 overs after the incident. Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 371. Andile Mokgakane led the South African bowling effort with 3 for 20, while Ntuli finished with figures of 2 for 63.