WATCH: Virat Kohli Departs for T20 World Cup 2024 in USA, Spotted at Mumbai Airport; Video Goes Viral

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli departed for the T20 World Cup in the United States on Thursday evening. Kohli was seen at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport in Mumbai, where he signed an autograph for a young fan.

The batsman received thanks from media personnel for gift hampers sent by Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, to paparazzi who have respected the privacy of their children, Vamika and Akaay. Kohli credited Sharma for the idea, acknowledging his wife's contribution.

A few fans requested photos with Kohli, who wore a beige cap and shirt for his airport look. Kohli did not travel with the first group of Indian players who left for New York on June 25. Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were among those in the initial contingent.

The T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S. and West Indies, runs from June 1 to June 29. Paperwork issues reportedly delayed Kohli's travel.

Following the Indian Premier League, Kohli also spent time with his family. He was recently seen dining with Sharma, former India pacer Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge, along with broadcaster Gaurav Kapur.

Kohli enjoyed a successful IPL season, winning the Orange Cap with 714 runs in 15 matches. The 35-year-old aims to maintain his form in the T20 World Cup.

The Indian team is currently training in New York and will play a warmup match against Bangladesh on June 1.