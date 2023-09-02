Manchester [UK], September 2 : England pacer Gus Atkinson, who took a four-wicket haul on debut during the second T20I against New Zealand, has received praise from pundits for his remarkable performance on debut.

Half-centuries from Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook and a four-fer by Atkinson helped England go up 2-0 in the four-match series after a 95-run win. Atkinson's figures of 4/20 are the best-ever figures by an England men's player on his T20I debut.

Sky Sports experts Simon Doull and legendary Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara were full of praise for the bowler.

Sangakkara lauded him for controlling his pace and length well.

"It was incredible the way he went about his work. Sometimes you can get carried away with just the new-ball performance but it was an all-round performance. The way he controlled his length and pace was outstanding," said the legendary cricketer according to Sky Sports.

Doull also lauded the bowler for cleaning up the tail, something which he felt is important in T20 cricket.

"He cleaned up the tail, which is so vital in T20 cricket. He found a nice line and length early on, did not get too full."

"He did not try and swing the ball, he just wanted a little bit cross-seam and control. The odd one nipped around but he did not want to get too carried away," he added.

Ahead of the match, legendary cricketer Michael Atherton had said that he is similar to England's senior pace spearhead Jofra Archer.

"Atkinson has eye-catching pace. He bowled an unbelievably fast spell against Buttler in The Hundred [for Oval Invincibles against Manchester Originals]," said Atherton.

"I think his game has gone up a level this year. He feels confident in his body at last having gone through many injuries as a young player and is bowling quicker than before."

"I think there are similarities with Archer. A beautiful wrist action and in tight to the stumps," he concluded.

After the match, Jonny Bairstow, the 'Player of the Match' who scored 86 off just 60 balls and stayed unbeaten to guide England to 198/4, lauded the pacer and said that his performance will serve as a huge confidence boost for him.

"We know the raw pace he has got, which is scary for any opposition. For him to take four wickets on debut will be a huge confidence boost. There is pressure on when you debut but you could see from his face how he handled that, he took everything in his stride," said Bairstow.

"We have no doubts it will be the first of many caps, in many other formats, too," he added.

England skipper Jos Buttler said that the bowler has been on an upward curve very quickly.

"He has been on an upward curve very quickly. To get him in and around international cricket, in the dressing room, making friendships, getting used to the guys and the coaching staff takes time, so you need to accelerate that. He has settled in brilliantly," he said.

Coming to the match, electing to bat first, England posted 198/4 in their 20 overs. After Will Jacks (19) and Dawid Malan (0) lost their wickets early, leaving England at 43/2, a 131-run partnership between Jonny Bairstow (86 in 60 balls, eight fours and four sixes) and Harry Brook (67 in 36 balls with five fours and five sixes) helped England come back in the match and post a big total.

Ish Sodhi (2/44) was the pick of the bowlers for NZ. Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee took a wicket each.

Chasing 199, NZ lost wickets at regular intervals. Tim Seifert (39 in 31 balls, four boundaries), Glenn Phillips (22 in 17 balls, with three balls) and Mark Chapman (15 in eight balls, with one four and six) were the only ones to touch two figures.

Atkinson (4/20) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Adil Rashid took two wickets for 18 balls. Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks took a wicket each.

