WBBL: Lizelle Lee extends her stay with Hobart Hurricanes for at least two more seasons

New Delhi [India], August 22 : South Africa's Lizelle Lee will stay with the Women's Big Bash League franchise Hobart Hurricanes for at least another two seasons after signing a new contract ahead of the WBBL draft.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Lee has been permanently living in Tasmania since retiring from international cricket.

Lee retired from international cricket in 2022-23 and was a crucial player for the Hurricanes last season. She was the leading run-scorer for the Hurricanes with 409 runs at an average of 37.18 and a strike rate of 146.07, including an unbeaten 101 against Melbourne Renegades.

"I feel like the team made some strong progress last season, and I am looking forward to playing my role and natural game as we look to bring Tasmania and the Hurricanes their first WBBL trophy," Lee said in a statement released by the franchise.

Cricket Tasmania's general manager, Salliann Beams, expressed her excitement about the pairing of Lee and Elyse Villani at the top order.

"With her and Junior at the top of our order, I think we have arguably the most experienced and talented opening pairing in the WBBL. She provided us with great versatility with our overseas pre-signing, and considering we had the number one pick in the WBBL draft it made sense for us to pre-sign someone who we know can play a role for us," she said.

"She can change the game with the bat and in the field, having done so time and time again in international cricket for South Africa and in the WBBL," she added.

Hurricanes head coach Jude Coleman previously indicated that they would be keen on bringing another top-order batter into their team in the WBBL draft.

Hurricanes also hold the retention rights for South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail. The 35-year-old quick bowler took 13 wickets for the Hurricanes last season.

