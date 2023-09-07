WBBL: Melbourne Stars sign Sophia Dunkley through direct nomination

Melbourne [Australia], September 7 : Melbourne Stars have signed England batter Sophia Dunkley through the women's Big Bash League's (WBBL) unusual direct nomination on Thursday.

Dunkley is one of six players to commit to playing in the tournament without entering the overseas draft.

Dunkley was not part of the last WBBL draft on Sunday, in which seven of the eight WBBL clubs chose only two international players, with each club able to take three, and six of them committed to signing the six players who chose to skip the draft.

Still just 25 years of age, Dunkley has played 47 T20 internationals for England, after making her debut in 2018. In the recent Women's Hundred, Dunkley averaged 37 with the bat, striking at over 138. She was the fifth-leading run scorer, despite only playing 7 games.

With the ability to bowl leg spin, Dunkley will also provide the Melbourne Stars with another option with the ball.

"We are rapt to be able to add someone of Sophia's quality to the Stars squad," said General Manager Blair Crouch in Melbourne Stars' press release.

"To secure three of the English starting XI is a testament to the strength of the WBBL as one of the leading domestic competitions in the world. We will make announce our final list additions in the coming weeks."

Current Melbourne Stars Squad: Maia Bouchier (ENG), Alice Capsey (ENG), Sophie Day, Sophia Dunkley (ENG), Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Annabel.

