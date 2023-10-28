WBBL: Perry and Brown lead Sixers to the first win, beat Melbourne by 6 runs

Sydney, Oct 28 After losing the first three matches of the season, Sydney Sixers are well back on the winning track as they beat Melbourne Renegades convincingly by 6 runs, on Saturday.

Earlier, Sydney Sixers Women won the toss and opt to bat first. Ashleigh Gardner, a seasoned campaigner, stepped in to provide impetus. Her aggressive batting compensated for Perry's slower start, propelling the Sixers to a total of 68 runs with just one wicket down in the first 10 overs.

As Gardner departed after scoring 37, Perry began to accelerate, accumulating 50 runs from 41 balls before her dismissal. Unfortunately, Burns couldn't make a significant impact. The real highlight of the innings came from Chloe Lesleigh Tryon, who played a blazing cameo, scoring 41 runs off just 16 balls, including five maximums.

Her performance ensured the Sixers posted a competitive target of 165 runs for the Melbourne Renegades Women.

Hayley Kristen Matthews starred with the ball, taking three key wickets while conceding only 17 runs in her four overs. Georgia Wareham picked two wickets while Ella Hayward and Sarah Coyte took a wicket each for Renegades.

In the chase of 165 runs, Melbourne Renegades Women had a great start with openers Hayley Kristen Matthews and Tammy Beaumont forging a strong partnership of 59 runs in 6.4 overs, led by Beaumont's explosive 43 off 24 balls. However, a mid-innings collapse slowed their progress, with Josephine Dooley contributing 19 runs and a run-out dismissal for Harmanpreet Kaur at 8 runs.

In the death overs, Georgia Wareham and Sarah Coyte attempted to revive the chase with a 36-run partnership for the 8th wicket, but they fell just short. Wareham scored 30 runs, and Coyte added 21 runs to the total, resulting in the Renegades finishing at 158/9 in 20 overs

Sydney Sixers Women's bowlers, including Ashleigh Gardner, Lauren Cheatle, and Maitlan Brown, each picked up a couple of wickets, while Erin Burns claimed one. The Sixers secured a narrow but crucial victory in the end, highlighting their bowling prowess and defending their total effectively.

