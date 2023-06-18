WC Qualifiers: Craig Ervine, Sean Williams onslaught power Zimbabwe to 8-wicket win over Nepal

Harare [Zimbabwe], June 18 : Brilliant unbeaten centuries from Craig Ervine and Sean Williams help Zimbabwe begin their ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 campaign on high as duo powered hosts to 8 wicket win over Nepal here at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

The veteran duo of Ervine and Williams put on a 164 partnership in just 125 balls to take Zimbabwe to a remarkable victory in the World Cup Qualifiers. Ervine scored 121 off 128, while Williams hit 102 off 70.

Chasing a target of 291, the Zimbabwe openers began on a positive note. Joylord Gumbie and Craig Ervine added 45 runs before Gumbie was adjudged lbw off Sompal Kami in the eighth over.

Incoming batter, Wesley Madhevere, then joined forces with Ervine to keep the Zimbabwe chase on track. Together they added 82 runs off 92 balls for the second wicket. However, Nepal struck back in the 24th over, when Gulsan Jha dismissed Madhevere for 32.

At the halfway stage mark, the hosts were at 131/2, with Ervine unbeaten on 62. Madhevere's wicket invited left-handed batter Sean Williams to the crease. Ervine continued his red-hot form as he thumped 11 runs off Gulsan Jha's over with the help of two fours.

Williams and Ervine then held the fort from the front against Nepal bowlers, gathering 77 runs between overs 26-35. Gradually the required rate came under six an over, and Zimbabwe assumed the driver's seat. Ervine brought up his fourth ODI century in the 38th over.

Williams brought up a ton of his own in the 44th over, with a boundary that equalled the scores. It did not take long for Ervine and Williams to guide their team home with an 8-wicket victory against Nepal in their campaign opener.

Earlier, Zimbabwe skipper Ervine decided to bowl first against Nepal. After a couple of tight overs, Nepal openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh opened their arms and started gathering runs.

The duo made the most of the scoring opportunities in the first half of their innings and got the side to 114 without loss in 25 overs. The duo off Sheikh and Bhurtel slammed 50 runs between the 26-30 over mark. In the 32nd over, Wellington Masakadza picked the wicket of Bhurtel (99) who was dismissed just one run shy of his century. A couple of overs later he accounted for Aasif, who fell for 66.

Despite these two setbacks, Kushal Malla (41) and Rohit Paudel (31) led Nepal to continue at a steady pace. However, Nepal was unable to surpass 300 due to effective death bowling from Richard Ngrava (4/43) and company. They reached 290 for eight after scoring 79 runs in their final 10 overs.

Brief score: Nepal 290/8 (Kushal Bhurtel 99, Aasif Sheikh 66; Richard Ngarava 4-43) vs Zimbabwe 291/2 (Craig Ervine 121*, Sean Williams 102*; Sompal Kami 1-30).

