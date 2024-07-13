WCPL 2024: Former India pacer Jhulan Goswami joins Trinbago Knight Riders as team mentor

New Delhi [India], July 13 : Former India right-arm pacer Jhulan Goswami has joined the Women's Caribbean Premier League franchise Trinbago Knight Riders as a team mentor.

Goswami retired from all formats of cricket in 2022 and ended her career as the leading wicket-taker for India in women's internationals.

The 41-year-old expressed her delight after taking up the role of mentor for the Knight Riders and said in a statement released by the franchise, "It's an honour to join such a quality franchise. Knight Riders have done so well in India and around the world, and to join TKR Women at the WCPL is a pleasure. Thanks to KKR management for thinking about me as a mentor, and I'm really looking forward to this tournament."

Goswami is currently serving as the bowling coach and mentor of Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League. Her sting with the Knight Riders will be her first spell in an overseas T20 league.

The former West Indies all-rounder, Deandra Dottin, will lead the side. India's Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey were recently added to the squad, along with Australia's Meg Lanning and Jess Jonassen. All four players feature for Delhi Capitals in the WPL.

"The conversation about me joining TKR started with Mr. Venky Mysore [CEO of Knight Riders group]. As a management head, the way he takes care of everyone is amazing. I felt really honoured by the way both Shah Rukh Khan and Venky sir welcomed me and spoke to me when we met in Kolkata during the IPL," Goswami said.

Knight Riders CEO Mysore believes that the team will reach to new heights under Jhulan's leadership and said, "Jhulan Goswami is an absolute legend of the game, and we are very happy to have her on board as the mentor of the TKR Women's team. We strongly believe that under Jhulan's mentorship, the team will reach greater heights. It's a fantastic opportunity for the youngsters to pick Jhulan's brains and learn from her experiences to become better cricketers themselves. We would like to wish her all the best and look forward to seeing her in the TKR setup soon."

The WCPL will kick off on August 21 and will conclude on August 29. Three teams will compete in the tournament, comprising TKR, defending champions Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors. Throughout the tournament, seven matches will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

