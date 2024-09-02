WDPL: East Delhi Riders edge past South Delhi Superstarz by 11 runs

New Delhi [India], September 2 : Pratika Rawal's 41 and a disciplined bowling performance led East Delhi Riders Women to an 11-run win over South Delhi Superstarz Women in the opening match of the inaugural edition of the Women's Delhi Premier League T20 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday.

Rawal and Saachi's 50-run partnership stand helped South East Delhi Riders Women to post 114/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Madhu and Saachi then picked two wickets each to restrict South Delhi Superstarz to 103/6 in their 20 overs and win the match by 11 runs.

Chasing the target of 115 runs, South Delhi Superstarz Women faced an early setback with Nishika Singh (6 off 5) losing her wicket in the second over. South Delhi Superstarz Women were able to put only 29 runs on the board by the end of the powerplay.

Tanisha Singh (13 off 21) and Shweta Sehrawat (25 off 30) built a partnership of 30 runs, but both were dismissed in quick succession by Saachi. Nidhi Mahto (1 off 5) was the next one to follow as South Delhi Superstarz Women were reduced to 61/4 after 13 overs.

While Ekta Bhadana (5 off 10) fell cheaply in the 17th over, Riya Soni showcased urgency as she reduced the equation to 31 needed in 18 balls with her timely boundaries.

Kashish Sethi bowled a tight penultimate over, giving away just four runs as South Delhi Superstarz needed 22 runs to win off the last over. Madhu then scalped Soni's (32 off 29) wicket in the last over, ensuring East Delhi Riders open their campaign with a clinical win.

Earlier in the day, the East Delhi Riders Women elected to bat first. They also got off to a slow start, with skipper Priya Punia getting dismissed in the fifth over after scoring 12 off 14 balls. Her partner Rawal then combined with Saachi to build a partnership of 50 runs off 49 balls, taking East Delhi Riders Women to 79/1 after 13 overs.

Tanisha Singh struck twice in the 14th over, removing Saachi (20 off 28) and Pragya Rawat (0 off 2). Rawal followed in the next over, with the East Delhi Riders Women reduced to 80/4 after 15 overs.

South Delhi Superstarz continued to take timely wickets as they restricted East Delhi Riders Women to 114/8 in their 20 overs. Medhavi Bidhuri took three wickets, while Anshu and Tanisha Singh each claimed two for the South Delhi Superstarz.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor