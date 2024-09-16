"We all know what an exciting talent Jake Fraser-McGurk is": Australia captain Mitchell Marsh

Manchester [UK], September 16 : Australia captain Mitchell Marsh admitted that the young players who represented the Baggy Greens will return to the setup in the future.

In the absence of established mainstay bowlers, Australia named a revamped playing XI during the three-match T20I series against England, which ended on level terms at 1-1.

Xavier Bartlett, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, and Jake Fraser-McGurk were handed an opportunity to make an impression on the international stage.

Each player had their moment to cherish, especially young top-order batter Fraser-McGurk. After his underwhelming string of performances against Scotland, the 22-year-old was dropped from the first T20I.

He returned to the squad for the second T20I in the number three spot and showed the world what he is known for.

Fraser-McGurk led the charge against the England bowling unit and smashed a half-century in 30 deliveries. He became the second-youngest player to score a T20I half-century for Australia after former opener David Warner.

"We all know what an exciting talent Jake Fraser-McGurk is. We gave people different roles throughout, and it's been exciting. We've got a few guys who will come back in at some stage. It's amazing to see young guys playing for Australia," Marsh added.

The three-match series ended 1-1 after rain washed away an entire match. Livingstone was adjudged Player of the Series on the back of his staggering all-round show.

He ended the series as the leading run-getter and joint-highest wicket-taker. While relying on his impactful stroke play, the 31-year-old garnered 124 runs at an average of 62.00.

Australia and England will engage in a five-match ODI series, which will kick off on Thursday at Trent Bridge.

Marsh is looking forward to the five-match affair and said, "It would have been nice to finish with a match today. Both teams have played really good cricket throughout and moving on to the ODI now. Touring England as an Australian team is always fun, and we still have a few weeks to go."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor