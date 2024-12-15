'We are a far stronger squad than we were last year,' says Sourav Ganguly after WPL 2025 auction

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 15 : Delhi Capitals (DC) entered the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 Mini Auction with a budget of INR 2.5 crore, aiming to fill four slots. They successfully secured wicketkeepers Nandini Kashyap and Sarah Bryce, all-rounder N Charani, and young talent Niki Prasad.

"It was a very good auction for us, to be honest. I've been with this WPL team for two seasons now, watching them closely and being involved in the auction and everything. We are a far stronger squad than we were last year. With Nandini and Sarah in the squad now, we are looking very good," said Sourav Ganguly, Director of Cricket - Delhi Capitals (WPL), as quoted in a DC press release.

Delhi Capitals were on the lookout for a backup wicketkeeper, and their first buy, for INR 10 lakh, was Nandini Kashyap. The 21-year-old recently scored 247 runs at a strike rate of 125.40 in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy for Uttarakhand.

"I was surprised to get her for 10 lakh. We wanted to secure one of Nandini, Simran, or Kamalini, but we didn't expect to get Nandini so cheap. To get Nandini and Sarah Bryce at that price is remarkable," Ganguly added, according to the release.

Engaging in a bidding war with Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals signed 20-year-old all-rounder N Charani for INR 55 lakh. She played nine matches for the Gujarat Giants last season. To further strengthen their squad, Delhi Capitals acquired Scotland's wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Bryce for INR 10 lakh. She has amassed 1,290 runs in 58 WT20I matches.

Concluding their auction, Delhi Capitals secured 19-year-old Niki Prasad from Karnataka for INR 10 lakh. She was recently named captain of the U19 team for the inaugural Women's U19 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

With these additions, the Delhi Capitals' squad now boasts a well-balanced and formidable lineup, including Indian stars Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma, alongside international players such as Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, and Jess Jonassen.

Delhi Capitals Squad:

Indian players: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Taniyaa Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Sneha Deepthi, Titas Sadhu, Nandini Kashyap (wk), N Charani, Niki Prasad.

Overseas players: Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Sarah Bryce (wk).

