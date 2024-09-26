"We are aiming to play fearless cricket": Fatima Sana opens up before T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], September 26, : Fatima Sana is confident that the improved batting prowess of her Pakistan team positions them as strong contenders for the T20 World Cup 2024 title.

Earlier this month, Pakistan grabbed headlines by posting their highest total in Women's T20Is (181) in a win over 2023 T20 World Cup finalists South Africa, successfully defending the score by 13 runs in Multan.

Over the past year, the team's batting approach has evolved, resulting in consistently higher scores in the shortest format of the game. Sana is determined to maintain this aggressive style from the very first ball of the upcoming tournament.

"We are aiming to bring a different and more fearless approach to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup this year," Sana said in a column for the ICC Media Zone.

"In the past, we've often struggled in the Powerplay, with early wickets falling, middle-order collapses, and a slow pace of runs leading to low totals. We've also found it difficult to chase targets above 120," she said, as per quoted by ICC.

"We now understand how crucial it is to have positive intent, especially in the powerplay, to set the tone and post competitive scores. If we look at the top teams, they all make the most of the first six overs, which helps them score big and chase high totals," she added.

"Recently, we've started playing with more attacking intent, and some young players have shown exciting potential. The game has evolved a lot since I made my debut in 2019. Scores are much higher now, batters play with more freedom, and as a team, we're adapting to stay competitive," she noted.

Sana herself exemplifies this aggressive batting approach, having made notable contributions in critical middle and death-over scenarios.

She was dismissed only once in three innings, scoring 101 runs at a team-high strike rate of 157.81. She aims to continue this form, supporting the efforts of the top-order batters.

"This year, Gull Feroza has been in good form, with some strong innings in the Asia Cup. Muneeba Ali, at the top of the order, also performed well in the recent series against South Africa. Both are in good form and bring valuable experience," Sana said in a column for the ICC Media Zone.

"We've encouraged them to aim for a strike rate of over 100, a key metric that helps us post higher totals and compete with the best," she added.

"In the middle order, we have experienced players like Nida Dar, Sidra Amin, and Aliya Riaz. I too, have been working hard to bring positive energy to the team through my batting," she noted.

With the ball, Pakistan boasts a mix of reliable spin and seam options.

Spin duties are capably handled by Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sundhu, and the experienced Nida Dar, backed by Syeda Arooba and Tuba Hassan. The fast-bowling lineup also remains strong.

"Sadia Iqbal has been phenomenal in the last year. She's currently ranked No.3 in the ICC T20 rankings, and Nashra Sundhu is also in the top 10," Fatima remarked.

"Nida Dar is the leading wicket-taker in T20s, and we have two talented leg spinners, Syeda Arooba Shah, who captained Pakistan U19 at the T20 World Cup, and Tuba Hassan, who has been a key player since her debut," she said.

"In the fast-bowling department, Diana Baig's experience will be a great asset. I'll do my best, as always, to contribute with both bat and ball, and we also have Tasmia Rubab, a left-arm seamer, which gives us good variety," she added.

Despite not advancing far in the last six T20 World Cup campaigns, Pakistan's recent victories against New Zealand and India in bilateral series have boosted their confidence.

Sana believes her team is capable of reaching the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup.

"This exciting mix of youth and experience has me really looking forward to seeing how it all comes together for Pakistan," Sana said.

"Before our series against South Africa, we had a good fitness camp, and our performances in that series gave us a lot of positives and confidence to take into the World Cup," she noted.

As they head to the UAE, Sana has not set a specific objective but is confident in her team's ability to overcome any opponent, fueled by the support from fans back home.

"We aim to win as many as possible and see where that takes us. We know we have a tough group, including reigning champions Australia, but we've beaten teams like India and New Zealand recently, and playing against top sides boosts our confidence," Sana said in a column for the ICC Media Zone.

"Playing top teams requires giving your absolute best, and doing so brings out the best in you," she added, as per quoted by ICC.

"We know we'll have strong support from back home during this World Cup. We had great crowds and public interest during the South Africa series in Multan, and we know the nation is behind us," she concluded.

