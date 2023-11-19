"We are confident that India will win": BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 19 : Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Ashish Shelar said that they are confident that Rohit Sharma's side will win the match.

Speaking to the press, the BCCI treasurer said that Australia will lose in the upcoming final match of the extravagant tournament.

"We've won every match and we are confident that India will win and Australia will lose," Shelar said.

On the other hand, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan talked about the ODI World Cup 2023 final and said that everyone wants India to win.

The Union Minister added that the quality of the match will be high since both of the teams are playing well. He further added that India will 'definitely' win the prestigious tournament.

"Everyone wants India to win. There is a completely new attraction for sports in India today. Australia is a good team too, the standard of the game will be good tonight but India will definitely win because our players are good and they are performing really well," Pradhan told ANI.

Meanwhile, former India pacer Irfan Pathan took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and said that the 'Men in Blue' has dominated the ongoing tournament. He added that if Rohit Sharma's side play to par they should win.

"India has dominated this World Cup like only one other country has in the past. If they play to par, they should win. Can they play today like it is just another day? It is very very tough to do but that is what winning teams do," Pathan wrote on X.

https://x.com/IrfanPathan/status/1725974468533899731?s=20

Ace cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle hoped that the Indian cricketers would be relaxed before the final match.

"My mind hasn't stopped working. Can't think about anything else other than the final tomorrow. I hope our players are relaxed and getting good night sleep," Bhogle wrote on X.

https://x.com/bhogleharsha/status/1726076673135698370?s=20

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor