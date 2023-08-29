"We are feeling very happy"...: Indian women's Blind cricket team captain after winning gold

New Delhi [India], August 29 : After winning gold in the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games, captain of the Indian women's Blind cricket team Varsha on Monday said that she is happy that her team are being felicitated.

"We are feeling very happy that we are felicitated. I would like to thank the High Court of Delhi and the Bar Association. It matters a lot because we want sponsorship, If we get more sponsorship then we will have more tournaments," Varsha told ANI.

Delhi High Bar Association (DHCBA) on Monday felicitated India's blind women's cricket team and announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh to the members of the team.

The women's team won a gold medal after defeating the Australian team in the final at the World Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Blind cricket was included in the World Games for the first time and India's women's team won everyone's heart after winning gold in the maiden final.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India and the Indian Blind Sports Association have come together to show solidarity to promote sports across the country for the visually impaired.

Justice Manmohan of the Delhi High Court, gave a memento to Varsha, captain of the team. Other judges and members of DHCBA felicitated the other players and members of the team.

Coming to the historic match, India restricted Australia to 114/8 in the allotted 20 overs and then chased down the revised target of 42 in the fourth over. Blind cricket in IBSA World Games made a debut last week with England and Australia playing the first match. This was the first final in the World Games and India won the ultimate showdown beating Australia by 9 wickets.

