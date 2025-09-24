"We are here to win Asia Cup": Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Delhi [India], September 24 : Pakistan seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi emphasised that his team isn't struggling with wins overall, having secured most of their last dozen games.

He acknowledged that they haven't won against top-ranked teams in recent matches, primarily because they haven't faced them much and said Pakistan's focus is entirely on winning the ongoing Asia Cup.

"It's not that we're not winning. We've won most of our last dozen games. It's true we haven't won against higher-ranked teams, but most of our recent games haven't been against them. We were here to win the tri-nation series, and we won that. We are here to win the Asia Cup, and that's all we're focused on now," Shaheen Shah Afridi said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in their last fixture of the Super Four on Thursday. The match against Bangladesh could play a significant role in their qualification for the final.

Afridi also emphasised the importance of taking the initiative against Bangladesh, which has been in good form. He stressed the need to strike first and not give them opportunities to gain momentum.

"Bangladesh has been playing good cricket of late. Whenever you play such teams, you should try to strike first. You shouldn't give them an opportunity. We'll have to perform well in all three departments if we are to get past them," he added.

Pakistan is heading into the clash with a commanding five-wicket win in the must-win Super Fours fixture at the ongoing Asia Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan was in a dire spot with half of the side in the dugout, but Talat and Nawaz retained poise to steer the Men in Green past the finishing line. Nawaz was the aggressor with an unbeaten 38 off 24, while Talat preserved his wicket and returned unbeaten on 32(30).

