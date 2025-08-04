Florida [US], August 4 : After a match-winning performance in the third T20 against West Indies, Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan reflected on his innings and said whenever he scores, his team wins, and he is delighted about it.

Fifties from Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub cruise Pakistan to win the third and final T20 against West Indies by 13 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1 at Florida, on Monday.

Sahibzada Farhan in the post-match presentation said, "Whenever I make runs, my team wins, and I am very happy with that. The conditions weren't different, but Saim Ayub and I wanted to take the game on and keep scoring whenever there was an opportunity. I enjoy batting with Saim, we help each other, we are looking forward to forge many more century partnerships. Happy to have won two out of the last three series."

Farhan was named Player of the Match for his brilliant fifty, while Nawaz was awarded Player of the Series.

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha praised his side for the series victory and said it was a complete team performance, throughout the series we were very good.

"Complete team performance, throughout the series, we were very good. We just want to keep improving and keep moving forward. For me, it doesn't matter win or lose, yeah, winning is very important, but as long as we keep improving and keep doing the right things, that's what matters," Salman Agha said.

After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bowl. An 138-run opening stand between Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, and fiery batting from Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf in the back end powered the Men in Green to 189/4.

In reply, West Indies openers Alick Athanaze and Jerlani Andrew also gave their team a flying start, adding 44 runs for the opening wicket before Haris Rauf dismissed Andrew for 24 in the 5th over.

Skipper Shai Hope's run drought with the bat continued as he was dismissed for seven by Mohammad Nawaz in the 9th over. Athanaze brought up his maiden T20I fifty in the 11th over, and he added 10 more runs to his total before Ayub removed him for 60 in the following over.

Sherfane Rutherford made a vital fifty off 35 runs and tried to get his side over the line, but the home side eventually fell 13 runs short of the target.

