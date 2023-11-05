"We are not getting ahead of ourselves": Indian skipper Rohit after win over SA in World Cup clash

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 5 : Following his side's 243-run win over South Africa in their ICC Cricket World Cup match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lauded Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for their performances and said that the team is not trying to get too ahead of themselves.

Virat's record-equalling 49th ODI century and Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul were the highlights of the day as India defeated South Africa at Eden Gardens. This is India's eighth successive win in the ongoing tournament.

Rohit said that in their last three games, India played better in terms of adapting as per situation.

"If we look at how we played in the last three games, we played better in terms of adapting to the situation. We were put under pressure against England. In the last game (against Sri Lanka) as well, we lost a wicket in the first over but got to a good score, and seamers came to the party," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.

"Today was not an easy pitch, you needed someone like Kohli, who batted to the situation. Not to forget Shreyas. It is important to let guys have freedom in the middle and what the team expects from them. You know it cannot always be done, but when it does it looks good and that is what happened with Shami. Same with Iyer, was not getting the runs but he has shown in the last two games the kind of class he has," he continued.

Rohit said that while batting, he and opener Shubman Gill "let their instincts take over". He also lauded Jadeja, saying that he is a big match-winner and goes under the radar.

"Going hard in the first ten over is not something we have discussed. That's how Gill and I have batted together. We let our instincts take over. If the wicket is good, we keep going and things fall in place. Jadeja has been really good. Big matchwinner. He keeps doing the job, goes under the radar but today is a classic case of what he does - score late runs and take wickets. Not to get ahead of ourselves is something we are constantly talking about. When we turn up, we want to play to our potential," concluded Rohit.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 326/5 in their 50 overs.

Rohit Sharma (40 in 23 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Shubman Gill (23 in 24 balls, with four fours and a six) provided India with a brisk start. After their dismissal, Virat carried on the innings with Shreyas Iyer, who scored 77 in 87 balls with seven fours and two sixes. Quickfire cameos from Suryakumar Yadav (22 in 14 balls with five fours) and Ravindra Jadeja (29* in 15 balls with three fours and a six) helped India reach the 300-run mark.

Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, and Tabraiz Shamsi all took a wicket each.

In the chase of 327, SA never looked like a threat. Ravindra Jadeja (5/33), Kuldeep Yadav (2/7), and Mohammed Shami (2/18) put on a bowling masterclass to bundle out SA for just 83 in 27.1 overs. With only Marco Jansen (14), Rassie van der Dussen (13), David Miller, and skipper Temba Bavuma (11 each) crossing the 10-run mark.

Virat won the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor