"We are not going to restrict anything": Bangladesh spin coach on outfield concerns

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 9 : Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath has stated that their players will be giving their everything on a tricky outfield against England.

The Three Lions skipper Jos Buttler warned his players against diving in the outfield, calling the Dharamsala outfield "poor" and questioning the location's suitability to hold a World Cup match.

But Herath has asserted in the pre-match press conference that they won't be restricting themselves and said, "No, we are not going to restrict anything because if you ask someone to restrict something, in that case they don't give their 100 per cent. In that case, I'm sure that they did well that previous game, so we are asking to give their best even in the outfield as well."

"I think ICC have done a lot of hard work on that. So, in that case, I think they think that because of the standard that they have maintained, they have given that authority to play one day international. So, in that case, I'm happy with it," Herath added.

Two days ago Bangladesh had an opportunity to get a first-hand experience of the surface against Afghanistan. They will be aware of the challenges that are posed by the outfield conditions.

"Basically, as you said that we had a very good outing two days ago. So, in that case, we know how the ground field works. So, in that case, we need to adapt with the ground field as well. So mainly that we had a very good start against Afghanistan. So, in that case, I'm sure that we need to continue that same mindset with our approach, actually," Herath said.

The concerns about the pitch were raised during this clash after Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman's leg was stuck in the surface, raising questions about the sandy composition of the ground.

Afghanistan's coach Jonathan Trott said Mujeeb was "lucky" to escape a serious injury, and also warned England players about the state of the outfield.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

