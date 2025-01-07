"We are preparing our youngsters for international cricket": BCA president after win in Vijay Merchant Trophy

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 7 : Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari feels the younger lot of the state has been paving way for a bright future of Bihar cricket. The BCA president said the win over Tripura will boost the morale of the players and will inspire the young generation.

Bihar secured a historic victory by defeating Tripura by 133 runs in the Vijay Merchant Trophy U16 Men's Plate Group final in Bhubaneswar on Monday. With this remarkable performance, Bihar claimed the Plate Group Trophy.

The BCA president expressed optimism regarding future of Bihar Cricket.

"This victory has inspired young players and ignited hopes for further achievements. Cricket fans in Bihar eagerly await the team's future accomplishments, as this win serves as a source of inspiration and pride for the state, promising a brighter future for Bihar cricket," said Rakesh Tiwari, as quoted from a release by BCA.

The BCA President also congratulated the players and coaching staff on this historic win.

"This victory is a milestone for Bihar cricket. The team's performance has made the entire state proud. These young players are paving the way for a bright future for Bihar cricket," he said.

"We are preparing our youngsters in a way that will ensure our players earn spots in the international team to bring glory to themselves and BCA. This success will not only boost the morale of players but also provide new direction for cricket development in the state," he added.

In the first innings, Bihar posted a respectable total of 279 runs in 97.02 overs. Sarthak Jha led the charge with an impressive 90-run knock, while Mohit Kumar played a crucial unbeaten innings of 63 runs. In the second innings, Bihar's batsmen showcased patience and resilience. Contributions from Animesh Raj (44), Pritam Raj (41), Vivek Anand (25), and Mohit Kumar (22) helped the team accumulate 208 runs in 92 overs, extending their lead to 330 runs.

Chasing a target of 331 runs, Tripura found themselves at the mercy of Bihar's bowlers. In the first innings, Aryan Patel delivered a stellar performance, taking five wickets, while Mohit Kumar claimed four wickets and Bhaskar added one to his tally.

In the second innings, Mohit Kumar continued to dominate with four more wickets. Pritam Raj and Satyam claimed two wickets each, while Aryan and Animesh took one wicket apiece. Bihar's lethal bowling attack restricted Tripura's batting lineup, securing a convincing 133-run victory.

