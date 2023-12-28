"We are still in game": Mir Hamza backs Pakistan after Marsh's heroic knock

Melbourne [Australia], December 28 : Mir Hamza, a left-arm pacer for Pakistan, had a stellar performance in the second Test against Australia at the MCG on Thursday. Hamza's bowling spell kept Pakistan in the game.

The hosts found themselves at 16/4 following a memorable spell from the Pakistan pacers. However, Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh pulled Australia back into the game by stitching up a partnership of 153 runs.

"We are still in the game, and we think we'll get stronger. The new ball will swing in any conditions - as it did for me - but there is something in the pitch. If you see the body language of our boys, it is very positive. We will try to get wickets as soon as possible. We are in the game," Hamza said at the post-match press conference, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

On Day 3 of the Test, Hamza took two wickets off two balls, removing dangerous batters David Warner and Travis Head. Hamza's devastating spell brought back memories of Pakistan's heyday, when bowlers like Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, and Imran Khan terrorised batters with swing bowling.

The 31-year-old pacer was in the spotlight for his remarkable spell of 3-58. His nearly unplayable swinging delivery to dismiss Travis Head for a golden duck was arguably the ball of the day.

"It was a dream for me to play at the MCG against one of the best teams, and to provide us two breakthroughs in one over. I was telling myself I have to prove myself if I want to play international cricket for my country. If you look at my last few matches, I bowled well but didn't take wickets. So I wanted to change that," Mir said.

"Since the match started, I tried to keep things simple because there's something in the pitch for fast bowlers. It's seaming and swinging. I thought if I can swing the ball, I'll have a great opportunity because the batter isn't set at the time. I thought that way and believed Travis Head was waiting for my outswinger, but I brought it back in. It was my favourite Test dismissal," Mir added.

At the end of day three, Australia was 187/6, with Alex Carey (16*) unbeaten.

The Aussies started the session at 107/4, with Marsh (57*) and Smith (26*) unbeaten.

In the final session, Smith and Marsh continued to counterattack. Australia reached the 150-run mark in 44.1 overs.

The 153-run partnership between Smith and Marsh came to an end as Marsh was caught by Agha Salman at slips, with Mir getting his third wicket. Marsh was gone for 96 in 130 balls, with 13 fours. Australia was 169/5.

Smith carried on building a partnership with Alex Carey. Smith reached his half-century mark with 153 balls with three fours. However, he fell on the last ball of the day for 50 in 176 balls to Shaheen. On that note, the day ended.

Mir (3/27) and Shaheen (3/58) were among the top bowlers for Pakistan for the day.

