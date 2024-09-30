"We are thinking of the long term": Brook after ODI series loss to Australia

Bristol [UK], September 30 : Following their 49-run loss against Australia in the fifth ODI match, England skipper Harry Brook said that the Three Lions are thinking about the long term and not just the present.

Brook played a stupendous knock in the fifth and final match of the series and scored 72 runs from 52 balls at a strike rate of 138.46. He smashed 3 fours and 7 sixes. The 25-year-old's innings came to an end after Adam Zampa dismissed him in the 25th over.

However, the hosts conceded a 3-2 ODI series loss to Australia.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Brook said that he was happy to get "some runs" in the series. He added that the Three Lions are playing a new brand of cricket.

When asked about captaincy, Brook said that he is looking forward to doing it more in the future.

"Nice to get some runs on the board and contribute in wins. Haven't played much, but have just tried to get a tempo of ODI cricket. It's not just the present, we are thinking of the long term. It's a new and entertaining brand of cricket we are playing. Duckett has done well. Jacks are done well. Carse, Archer and other seamers have put the pressure. Rashid is world class. Captaincy has been good, something I might think of doing in the future, for now I think Jos is the one to do it. We have to go above and beyond," Brook said after the match.

Recapping the match, England was put to bat first by Australia. Openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett stitched a 58-run partnership, in which Salt made 45 in 27 balls, with five fours and three sixes.

After two quick wickets by Aaron Hardie (2/38), there was a 132-run stand between Duckett (107 in 91 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes) and Brook (72 in 52 balls, with three fours and seven sixes). With the dismissal of Brook, the England innings fell apart, and they were bundled out for 309 runs.

Travis Head (4/28) was the leading bowler of Australia, with Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, and Hardie getting two each.

In the run-chase, Australia started well with a 78-run partnership between Matthew Short and Travis Head (31 in 26 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes). Short, who scored a quickfire 58 in 30 balls, with seven fours and four sixes, had a 40-run partnership with Steve Smith (36 in 48 balls, with four boundaries and a six). Smith had just started stitching a partnership with Jos Inglis (28 in 20 balls, with two fours and two sixes) before rain curtailed the action at 165/2 in 20.4 overs.

Australia was 49 runs ahead of the par score as per the DLS method and won the game. Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse took a wicket each for England.

