"We are training and working very hard for it": INDW skipper Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of ICC WT20 WC

New Delhi [India], August 27 : Ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Indian Women's Cricket Team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that the Women in Blue are training and working really hard for the upcoming marquee event.

All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will lead a strong 15-member group for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE.

"We are trying to prepare ourselves according to the situation there, we are working really hard and hopefully we will go and try to adjust ourselves as soon as possible. We are training and working very hard for it (World Cup)...", Harmanpreet said while speaking to ANI.

India has named their squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, starting on October 3. India will kickstart their campaign against New Zealand on October 4, with the arch-rivals Pakistan clash set for October 6. The Women in Blue, who reached the semi-finals in the previous edition, is placed in Group A of the competition along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Harmanpreet will be assisted by vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who is expected to open the batting with Shafali Verma, while Dayalan Hemalatha is another top-order option in the squad. Apart from them, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh will boost a formidable batting line-up, as per ICC.

Richa is the designated keeper in the squad along with Yastika Bhatia.

Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Sajana Sajeevan, and Shreyanka Patil are among the bowling options.

India is carrying a fair share of all-rounders in Harmanpreet, Sajana, Sobhana and Deepti.

The selection of Yastika and Shreyanka is subject to fitness as both players have been battling injuries over the last couple of months. India will also have three travelling reserves for the event in the UAE.

In the T20 WC last year, Australia defeated South Africa at their home by 19 runs to win their sixth title. Meanwhile, India made it to the semifinals, losing to the Aussies by five runs.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan. Traveling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor. Non-Travelling Reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra.

