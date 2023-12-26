We are trying to get our combination eyeing the World Cup: Chandika Hathurusingha

Napier, Dec 26 Bangladesh Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha believes their maiden ODI victory in New Zealand, ending an 18-match losing streak will prepare them for the upcoming T20I series against the hosts.

"We haven't won a T20 game over here. This was the same as one-day cricket but then we managed to win the last game," Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha told reporters ahead of the first game.

Chandika Hathurusingha expressed the significance of the ODI triumph ahead of the T20Is, acknowledging the mental boost it provides. "Certainly it will help mentally when you have a good win. Always you feel good, and because you have done something you want to repeat again no matter what the format is, and that will give us confidence leading into the T20Is," he remarked.

Bangladesh, traditionally struggling in T20Is on New Zealand soil, are eager to turn the tide. The team, riding high on an unbeaten streak in T20I series in 2023 against England, Ireland, and Afghanistan, sees the New Zealand series as an opportunity to further solidify their standing ahead of the T20 World Cup.

With 11 T20Is scheduled before the showpiece event, including clashes with New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, along with participation in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Hathurusingha highlighted the dual focus on immediate series and long-term World Cup preparations.

"We got 11 games now and then the BPL as well but this is a national team so we are trying to get our combination and give the players kind of roles that they will play during the World Cup and so that's the plan," said Hathurusingha.

"I said 11 matches from now to the World Cup and that's what we got in terms of matches. Whether it's ideal or not that's all we got we have to get our plans and roles right within that period," he added.

The coach reserved special praise for Soumya Sarkar, who not only scored a century in the second ODI but also showcased all-round prowess with three wickets in the third game. Hathurusingha, expressing satisfaction with Sarkar's performance, emphasized the player's capability and the team's trust in him. The coach believes Sarkar's success in the crucial second ODI was a defining moment, demonstrating the team's confidence in his abilities.

"The second ODI was like a make-or-break moment for him. What we did we trusted him and gave him confidence and the whole team trusted him. That's what I think he drove strength from," he concluded.

