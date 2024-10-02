Dubai [UAE], October 2 : As the Indian women's cricket team reached Dubai for their T20 World Cup campaign, star batter Smriti Mandhana opens up about the challenges and preparations the team has been undertaking.

The tournament will start from tomorrow and the team has had to adapt to the intense heat, a task that hasn't been easy.

"It hasn't been easy. Coming from India, we are somewhat used to the heat compared to other teams, but the first couple of days were really tiring. I'm sure by the time we reach our first match, we'll be better adjusted to the conditions. The preparation has been really good. We had an amazing camp in Bangalore before coming to Dubai, where we tried to cover all bases. Now, it's just about fine-tuning everything before we get going," said Mandhana while speaking at Star Sports Press Room.

One of the significant challenges awaiting the team is their afternoon game against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 6. The match, scheduled during the hottest part of the day, will test the players' stamina and mental fortitude.

"The afternoon game is going to be a challenge due to the heat, but when you play for India, there are no excuses. You have to prepare well, and I think we have a couple of afternoon sessions lined up to help us get used to the conditions. By the time we face Pakistan, I'm sure we'll be ready. Mentally, we need to stay strong and keep pushing, staying hydrated is key," Mandhana emphasized.

The Indian team has been meticulous in their preparations, ensuring that they are ready for the unique challenges posed by the Dubai heat. Their training camp in Bangalore played a crucial role in this, allowing the team to simulate and prepare for the conditions they will face.

Mandhana's confidence in the team's preparation and adaptability is clear, as she believes that the initial difficulties will be overcome by the time they take the field for their first match on October 4 against New Zealand. The focus now is on fine-tuning their strategies and ensuring that every player is mentally and physically ready for the battles ahead.

Mandhana's emphasis on hydration and mental strength highlights the importance of holistic preparation. As the team continues their practice sessions in the heat, staying hydrated will be crucial in maintaining performance levels and preventing fatigue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor