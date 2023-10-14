"We banter a bit in Punjabi:" Shadab Khan talks about his bond with Virat Kohli

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 14 : Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has revealed the reasons for the bond he shares with Indian batter Virat Kohli.

In a video posted by ICC on X, Shadab said since both of them speak Punjabi, they are more comfortable speaking with each other. He also said that Virat always supported him from a young age.

"I have not seen all (memes of him and Virat's bond) but a few which were sent to me. When I was a youngster, he always supported me in the same fashion. He has been good to me. So whenever he has met me, he has been good to me. And I enjoy that very much. Because he speaks Punjabi, we banter a bit in Punjabi, we enjoy it," the Pakistan batter said.

After both players were seen laughing and joking on a few occasions during the match, a series of memes were made about their friendship.

Both India and Pakistan came to Ahmedabad for Saturday's clash after winning two matches in the World Cup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor