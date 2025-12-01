Cuttack (Odisha) [India], December 10 : India's wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma opened up about his bond with Sanju Samson after being chosen as the first-choice wicketkeeper for the opening T20I against South Africa in Cuttack.

Despite the competition for the spot, Jitesh described their relationship as warm, respectful and rooted in mutual growth.

Speaking about Samson's influence on him, Jitesh said, "I am very grateful that he is in the team and I am under him. Frankly speaking, he is like an elder brother to me and I think because of healthy competition, your talent comes out. I think it's good for the team also."

Jitesh acknowledged the depth of talent in Indian cricket and emphasised that both he and Samson share the same goal.

"There is so much talent in the Indian team. You can feel it. Sanju Bhai is out and I am playing. He is a great player. One of the great players. If I have to compete with him, I have to play shoulder to shoulder, then I have to bring my A game," he added.

He further highlighted that the bond between them goes beyond competition.

"I think we both are trying to play for India, not for other teams. We are like brothers. We share lots of experience with each other. He helps me a lot whenever I do keeping or batting. That's the thing," he noted.

Jitesh has been a regular in India's T20 setup since the third T20I against Australia during the tour Down Under.

Coming to the match, India posted 175/6 after opting to field first, with Hardik Pandya (59* in 28 balls, with five fours and four sixes), Tilak Varma (26 in 32 balls, with two fours and a six) and Axar Patel (23 in 21 balls, with a six) being amongst the top scorers.

Lungi Ngidi (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers for SA, while Lutho Sipmala (2/38) was also good with the ball.

In the run-chase, SA was never a threat really, with Dewald Brevis (22 in 14 balls, with three fours and a six) offering slight resistance. SA were bundled out for 74 in 12.3 overs, with Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel getting two wickets. Hardik and Shivam Dube got one each.

Hardik took home the 'Player of the Match' award with India 1-0 up in the five-match series.

