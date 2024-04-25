"We conceded more sixes than fours": GT's Sai Kishore on 4-run defeat against DC

New Delhi [India], April 25 : Following his side's 4-run loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler Sai Kishore said that they conceded more sixes than fours during the game for which they had to suffer a defeat on Wednesday.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Kishore showered praise on Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant and said that they batted well in the first inning of the match.

"Axar and Pant batted really well. Rishabh scored a lot of boundaries off good balls, not necessarily sixes, but for fours as well. That got them the momentum and in the last 2 to 3 overs, we conceded more sixes than fours and that resulted in the game going out of hands," Kishore said.

The 27-year-old added that a win on Wednesday would have put them in a "commanding position" in the ongoing IPL 2024.

"A win would have put us in a commanding position. But the best part of this team is the belief everyone carries. Even in this kind of chase everyone believed that we could pull this off. That is what this team has been built on," he added.

Summarizing the match, Gujarat won the toss and opted to bowl first. After a swift start from openers, Jake Fraser McGurk (23) and Prithvi Shaw (11), DC was restricted to 44/3. Then, Axar Patel (66) and Rishabh Pant launched a counterattack on GT. In the death overs, Pant joined forces with Tristan Stubbs (26*) to destroy GT's death bowling. Pant finished at 88* in 43 balls, with five fours and eight sixes.

DC was 224/4 in their 20 overs. Sandeep Warrier (3/15) was the pick of the bowlers for GT.

In the run-chase, GT lost skipper Shubman Gill early. A counter-attack was once again in the works as Wriddhiman Saha (39) and Sai Sudarshan (65) had an 82-run partnership. In the later stages, David Miller (55), Sai Kishore (13) and Rashid Khan (21*) put pressure on DC bowlers, but the hosts held their nerves to win the game by four runs, restricting GT to 220/8 in their 20 overs.

Rasikh Salam (3/44) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/29) were among the top bowlers for DC.

DC is at the sixth spot in the points table, with four wins, five losses and eight points. On the other hand, GT is at the seventh spot with the same win-loss and points, but an inferior net run rate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor