"We continue to closely monitor situation in Pakistan and India": Cricket Australia on IPL, PSL

New Delhi [India] May 9 : Australian players and coaches featuring in Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been plunged into uncertainty amid escalating military tensions between the neighbouring countries.

Cricket Australia (CA) was closely observing the tense situation on Friday with more than two dozen players and coaches involved in ongoing T20 tournaments, the Indian Premier League, and the Pakistan Super League, as per the Cricket Australia website.

CA said they are monitoring the situation closely in Pakistan and India, consulting with relevant authorities and communicating with players and staff.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation in Pakistan and India, including obtaining regular advice and updates from the Australian Government, the PCB, BCCI, and local government authorities, and maintaining communication with our players and support staff currently in the region," CA said in a statement.

Indian officials on Friday were considering next steps for the IPL, while the remaining eight Pakistan Super League matches (including finals) have been shifted to the United Arab Emirates.

Fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis played at Rawalpindi for Islamabad United on Wednesday in a game against Quetta Gladiators. Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott and Max Bryant are the other Australian players involved in the PSL.

Thursday's Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals match in Dharamsala featuring Australian players Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis, as well Punjab coach Ricky Ponting, was abandoned midway through the first innings due to what Indian officials said was a power outage.

Australians at IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings: Nathan Ellis.

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Starc, Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Spencer Johnson.

Lucknow Super Giants: Justin Langer (coach), Mitch Marsh.

Punjab Kings: Ricky Ponting (coach), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood, Tim David.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Adam Zampa.

