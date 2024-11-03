"We could have only dreamt of being in this position": NZ skipper after series whitewash against India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : New Zealand captain Tom Latham said on Sunday that the team could have only dreamt of being in this position after a series loss to Sri Lanka away from home recently following his side's historic series whitewash.

New Zealand made history on Indian shores, as a ten-wicket haul from Ajaz Patel and twin fifties from Will Young helped them secure a 25-run win over India in the third and final Test in Mumbai and hand India their first-ever series whitewash at home in a Test series of three or more Tests.

Speaking after the match in a post-match presentation, Latham said, "Very ecstatic. The boys have done a fantastic job over the last three Test matches. We are pretty happy. Just being able to adapt to each grounds, the seamers did a great job in Bangalore. Guys chipped in at different times. Ajaz (Patel) loves bowling here in Mumbai. An all-round team performance. We just want to keep it simple here. Tried to be more proactive. We just tried to do our best and guys chipped in and very happy to stand at this position. We did not play that bad over there (in Sri Lanka). We came here, we bowled really well this morning. Girls winning the T20 World Cup was fantastic. To be in this position, we could have only dreamt."

Chasing a target of 147 runs, India was five down at 29 runs. However, a fighting half-century by Rishabh Pant (64 in 57 balls, with nine fours and a six) kept India in the game. After his dismissal, India once again lost their footing in the game and was bundled out for 121 runs.

Ajaz (6/57) took a memorable six-wicket haul. Also, Phillips (3/42) was fine with the ball, taking timely and crucial wickets.

Earlier, Kiwis were bundled out for 174, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Jadeja (5/55) and some fine bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin (3/62). A fighting half-century from Will Young (51 in 100 balls, with two fours and a six) was NZ innings highlight. Kiwis took a 146 run lead over India, who made 263 in their first innings while replying to NZ's first innings total of 235 runs.

In their first innings, India had taken a 28-run lead over New Zealand. India was 84/4 at one point, but a 96-run stand between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant (60 in 59 balls, with eight four and two sixes) helped India recover. Gilll played a memorable knock of 90 in 146 balls, with seven fours and a six. A fine knock of Washington Sundar (38* in 36 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) pushed India towards a lead, taking them to 263.

Ajaz Patel (5/103) was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis. Phillips, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry took a wicket each.

Coming to the NZ first innings, Kiwis had won the toss and opted to bat first. Though spinners Jadeja (5/65) and Sundar (4/81) dominated the proceedings, half-centuries from Will Young (71 in 138 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Daryl Mitchell (82 in 129 balls, with three fours and three sixes) pushed NZ to 235. An 87-run stand between Young and Mitchell was what helped Kiwis get to a respectable score.

Brief Scores: India: 263 and 121: (Rishabh Pant 64, Washington Sundar 12, Ajaz Patel 6/57) lost to NZ: 235 and 174: (Will Young 51, Glenn Phillips 26, Ravindra Jadeja 5/55).

