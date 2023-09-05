"We could have reached 260-270": Nepal captain Rohit Paudel rues "middle order" failure after losing to India

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], September 5 : Nepal captain Rohit Paudel admitted that if his team's middle order had scored more they could have easily put 260-270 runs on board however the skipper believes due to rain conditions were really hard but as the "ball was not gripping".

Blistering batting performances from Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma helped India defeat Nepal by 10 wickets via the DLS method in a rain-curtailed match in the Asia Cup 2023 here at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Nepal scored 230 but the target was reduced to 145 runs to be chased in 23 overs. Nepal showed immense promise and tons of resolve in their first international game against India in the Asia Cup fixture on Monday in Kandy.

"The openers did a good job for us, the middle order could have done better, We were 30 runs short and if the middle order had done well then we could have reached 260-270. Our lower order has been doing a great job and contributing in the last 4-5 months. The conditions were really hard but our bowlers bowled well as the ball was not gripping," Rohit Paudel said in a post-match presentation.

With this, India has secured a total of three points in their two group-stage matches and advanced to the Super 4 stage. India will face arch-rival Pakistan in their Super Four match on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 131, India were at 17/0 in 3.1 overs with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill standing unbeaten at the crease against Nepal when covers were brought back as the rain halted the play.

The rain gods relented, and play was resumed after much delay. India's chase was reduced to 23 overs with a revised target of 145.

Rohit was decisive in his approach and made the Nepal bowlers toil hard making merry of the excellent conditions on offer. On the other end, Shubman Gill took his time to settle on the pitch. Rohit unfurled a variety of shots as he grew in confidence while Gill continued to milk the bowlers for runs as the partnership grew in stature.

After 10 overs, India reached 64-0 with Gill and Rohit unbeaten at the crease. India captain Rohit also brought up his half-century with a stylish four in 39 deliveries. The opener stitched up a solid 100-run partnership. Another half-century for Shubman Gill as India kept piling runs as they moved towards their target.

With a stylish four in the 21st over Gill took India home with a 10 wickets victory over Nepal.

