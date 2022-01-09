We didn't bowl as well as we could have done: Ottis Gibson

Christchurch, Jan 9 Bangladesh fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson felt his bowlers didn't bowl as well as it was expected of them in the second Test against New Zealand on Sunday. He also hopes that the bowlers learn well from their unimpressive showing on day one to bounce back in the rest of the days.

After bowling out New Zealand for 328 and 169 to win the first Test by eight wickets, Bangladesh wasn't able to recreate the same magic and had to see the hosts make 349/1 on day one of second Test at Hagley Oval.

"Obviously, they played really well and unfortunately, we couldn't hit the heights of discipline from last week. I thought Latham played really well. He left a lot of good balls early on and made us bowl to him. Unfortunately, we did not bowl enough good balls to create the sort of pressure that we created last week. Conway is in unbelievable form, isn't he? He went in and made it look so easy," said Gibson in the post-day press conference.

He also said the pitch didn't live up to its reputation of helping the pacers. "The pitch didn't do as much as we expected. Like, you see the greenness and expect it do more. At the same time, I am not going to make excuses for us. We didn't bowl as well as we could have done either."

Gibson felt Bangladesh were still under the effects of springing a surprise at Mount Maunganui and New Zealand bounced back in style at Christchurch.

"We saw the highs and lows of international sport today. Last week, we were on a high. We are, perhaps, still feeling the effects of last week's emotional and physical investment. We didn't hit our straps.

"New Zealand would have been hurting from last week. They came back and showed why they are one of the best teams in the world. They applied themselves. They left a lot better. They showed us why they are holding the mace at the moment."

Gibson signed off by saying both Tests are a part of a huge learning curve for the still-developing Bangladesh bowlers. "You look at the inexperience of the bowling attack. Ebadot is our most experienced seamer with 12 games. Taskin is playing his ninth while Shoriful is playing his third or fourth. We look at the inexperience of the bowling attack and see where they got to last week in terms of growth and learning. But again, today is a lesson for them, international sport is tough.

"It is tough business and you have to be ready for every situation. Unfortunately, couldn't create the discipline showed last week. I think the attitude was good but we couldn't create the discipline as we can be. When we got our lengths full, there wasn't much seam movement and New Zealand batters were able to capitalise on that. They guys will move forward and I hope they will take a lot of learning from the last game and also from this game to recognise that when an opportunity presents itself, you got to take it."

