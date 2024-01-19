"We didn't get going in both innings": West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite

Adelaide [Australia], January 19 : Following the West Indies' 10-wicket loss against Australia in the first Test match on Friday in Adelaide, Caribbean skipper Kraigg Brathwaite accepted that the visitors "didn't get going" in both innings.

While speaking during the post-match presentation, Brathwaite praised the Caribbean bowling attack and said that they did well during the first long-format game against the Aussies.

The skipper lauded Shamar Joseph and said that the 24-year-old is "full of energy" and performed well against the hosts.

"We thought the bowlers did really well. Batting wise, we didn't bat well, we didn't get going in both innings. As batsmen, it was about getting a feel of Test cricket, a feel of how it is to play against the number 1 side. Its important for them to learn and learn fast. He's (Shamar Joseph) a guy full of energy, he has a great vision and skill. He's done a good job," Brathwaite said.

Recapping the match, Josh Hazlewood's career-best haul of 9-79 in red-ball cricket guided the Aussies to a thumping 10-wicket victory in the first Test over the Caribbean Team at Adelaide.

The Caribbean side resumed the third day with a score of 73/6 trailing by 22 runs. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the first six overs combined to bag three wickets.

Shamar Joseph came at the end and showed his skills with the bat by finding the boundary line thrice with composure. He looked poised to play a couple of more shots, but Nathan Lyon's spin got the better of the 24-year-old. West Indies managed to put up 120 on the board leaving the hosts a paltry target of 26.

