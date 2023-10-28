"We didn't show the standards of performance": England Assistant Coach Marcus Trescothick

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28 : Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 match against India in Lucknow on Sunday, English assistant coach Marcus Trescothick said that they didn't show the standards of performance in the last game.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Trescothick said that it's really challenging for England at this moment.

" I think we were going into the last game everything in order to what we needed to do. And then we didn't show the standards of performance that what we need. So, it's really challenging because you want to come into World Cups, you want to be playing for every game, you want something to really be meaningful when you go out and perform. And you look at the World Cup rugby, it must be challenging playing a third and fourth-place playoff. But we've got an opportunity against a big team in their own country where the atmosphere is going to be electric. So, if you're not excited and up for a game like that, then great. You know, this is an opportunity to do so," he said on Saturday.

Trescothick added that the England squad haven't been as good as what they normally are. The England assistant coach added that they need to make things right in the next four games of the tournament.

"I think confidence, rhythm, whatever you want to call it. I think, you know, the form of the team hasn't been as good as what we normally have. Normally there's always one, maybe two people in that team who are going to get a hundred plus or a big score that's going to make a big difference. And consistently within the course of this competition, everybody has been you know out of form or not scoring the runs that you need to do so we understand that it comes and goes and we know what it is it's trying to make sure we can get it right to find the feeling of what it is. If we get that right in the next four games it will be exciting because they'll be hungry for runs and when we do it will be you know it'll be exciting for the team we're playing against," he added.

He added that they haven't lost faith in the squad.

"We haven't lost faith in what it is. I can't really say too much more. We love playing any form of cricket, any form of the game that we play. And we were desperate to come here and try and win back-to-back 50 over competitions. So, we're still very much focused on all formats of the game," he concluded.

England are standing in ninth place in the ODI World Cup 2023 standings after winning just one out of five games.

Jos Buttler's side are coming into this game after losing against Sri Lanka by eight wickets.

