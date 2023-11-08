"We didn't start well with the ball": Scott Edwards on Netherlands' 160-run loss against England

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : After Netherlands' 160-run defeat against England in the 40th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, Dutch skipper Scott Edwards said that they did not start well with the bat.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Edwards said that the English batting lineup got away towards the end for a slightly above-par total even though the Dutch bowlers did well in the first inning.

Talking about the Netherlands' upcoming match against India, he said that it will be an amazing atmosphere in Bangalore and the players looking forward to it.

"We didn't start well with the ball, let them get away from us. The bowlers did well to drag them back, but they got away again towards the end for a slightly above-par total. The same old story with the bat. Was a pretty good wicket. We held them well till the 43rd over. Maybe we could've tried a couple of different plans. But credit to them, they batted well. Need to find a balance chasing a 340 score. We'll talk about it and figure it out what we could've done better. Like you said we've been good in patches. Just got to do it for longer. Going to be an amazing atmosphere there (in Bangalore), boys are looking forward to it," he said.

Coming to the match, Dawid Malan (87 runs from 74 balls), Stokes (108 runs from 84 balls), and Chris Woakes (51 runs from 45 balls) played a stellar knock in Pune and took England to 339/9.

Dutch failed to keep a check on England's run rate. Van Been had been expensive in the game as he gifted 88 runs in his 10-over spell. Bas de Leede picked up three wickets but gave away 74 runs.

In the second inning, the English bowling attack took early wickets however Scott Edwards (38 runs from 42 balls) and Teja Nidamanuru (41* runs from 34 balls) still tried to make an impact in the game but couldn't stand on the crease for long.

Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid bagged three wickets in their respective and helped England clinch their second win of the tournament. Meanwhile, David Willey picked up two wickets in his seven-over spell.

