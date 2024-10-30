Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Ahead of India's much-anticipated clash against New Zealand (NZ) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has addressed persistent rumours suggesting that the Indian team has been manipulating pitch conditions to favour their spinners.

In a recent press conference, Nayar categorically denied these allegations, emphasising that the Indian team has no control over pitch preparation.

"We wish we could curate the pitches, but we don't," Nayar stated firmly. "Curators do. As cricketers, we play on whatever is given to us," he added.

The Wankhede Stadium, known for its batting-friendly surface and traditional bounce, will serve as the battleground for the upcoming India-New Zealand Test.

Nayar's clarification aims to put to rest any lingering doubts about the fairness of the game. "As cricketers, we play on whatever is given to us," he reiterated, underscoring the sportsmanship that guides the Indian team.

Following the Pune Test, New Zealand made history by securing their first-ever Test series win in India, clinching the series 2-0 and now aiming to whitewash the hosts. India, on the other hand, will look to end the series on a high note.

In the match, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. Half-centuries from Devon Conway (76 off 141 balls, with 11 fours) and Rachin Ravindra (65 off 105 balls, with five fours and a six) placed the Kiwis in a strong position at 197/3, with Ravichandran Ashwin (3/41) being the only bowler to make an impact early on. The floodgates for wickets opened after Conway's dismissal, with Washington Sundar (7/59) taking the remaining wickets to bowl NZ out for 259.

India then faced the challenge of overcoming this modest total and aiming for a substantial lead. However, after skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck, youngsters Shubman Gill (30 off 72 balls, with two fours and a six) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (30 off 60 balls, with four boundaries) attempted to stabilise with a 49-run partnership. Gill's dismissal marked the start of a collapse, with Mitchell Santner (7/53) and Glenn Phillips (2/26) dismantling the Indian line-up on their home pitch, restricting them to just 156 runs. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with 38 off 46 balls, including three fours and two sixes.

In their second innings, the Kiwis took a commanding lead. Led by skipper Tom Latham's 86 off 133 balls, with 10 fours, along with vital contributions from Phillips (48 off 82 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Tom Blundell (41 off 83 balls, with three fours), New Zealand stretched their 103-run first-innings lead to a formidable 358, eventually being bowled out for 255. Sundar (4/56) once again led the bowling attack, with Jadeja (3/72) and Ashwin (2/97) cleaning up the lower order and tail.

Chasing 359, India started well with a valuable 62-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill (23 off 31 balls, with four boundaries). However, after Jaiswal's dismissal for 77 off 65 balls, featuring nine fours and three sixes, India's batting unravelled against the Kiwi spinners, eventually being bowled out for 245 and losing the Test by 113 runs. This defeat marked India's first home series loss in 12 years. Santner (6/104) starred with the ball, claiming 13 wickets in the match, while Phillips and Ajaz Patel provided additional support to wrap up the Test two days early.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor