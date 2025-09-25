"We don't take anyone lightly": Jaker Ali on Bangladesh's mindset against Pakistan

Dubai [UAE], September 25 : Ahead of their crucial clash against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup, Bangladesh stand-in skipper Jaker Ali emphasised that his team does not underestimate any opponent but instead focuses on their own strengths and abilities.

Bangladesh's record against Pakistan in T20 Internationals remains challenging, with five wins and 20 losses out of 25 encounters. However, the team enters the match buoyed by their recent 2-1 series victory over Pakistan on home soil in July.

"We don't take anyone lightly; instead, we focus on our strengths and abilities. Having played them twice before in Pakistan and Bangladesh, those experiences will surely be valuable moving forward, " Jaker Ali told the media.

Pakistan is heading into the clash with a commanding five-wicket win in the must-win Super Fours fixture at the ongoing Asia Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday against Sri Lanka.

Despite a flawed performance, India stormed into the final of the Asia Cup 2025 after a 41-run triumph against Bangladesh in the Super Fours clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

The winner of the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will qualify for the final. The last match of the Super Four between India and Sri Lanka on Friday in Dubai will be a dead rubber.

Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

